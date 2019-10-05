Trinity volleyball wins rivalry game against SCCS

Trinity Classical Academy volleyball was able to avenge its loss to Santa Clarita Christian from earlier in the season by beating the Cardinals 3-1 at The Master’s University on Saturday.

Lily Caddow had the match-winning ace in the third game to finish things off. With the win, the Knights remain the only undefeated team in league play in the Heritage League.

The first game was close. The Knights (12-8 overall, 7-0 in Heritage League) were able to mount a small lead to start the game, but The Cards’ Gianna Pelletier served up back-to-back aces to tie the score at 6-6. Pelletier later had another ace to get SCCS a 19-16 lead.

A few plays later, two blocks from Nicole Amoroso tied the score at 19-19. SCCS (15-6-1, 6-3) got ahead again, but only briefly as Trinity went on a four-point scoring run for a 23-22 advantage.

The teams went point-for-point until the end for a 26-24 score.

The Cardinals came out with energy in the second game and established a lead early. A four-point run put them up 8-3 and included a kill and two aces from Alicia Castillo. Trinity fought back with a five-point run but was unable to keep up.

A few errors hindered the Knights in the second half Game 2, but they were able to battle back within one point at the end of the game. SCCS ultimately took the game 25-23.

Trinity came alive in the third game, jumping out to an 8-1 lead. The Knights stayed ahead through the entire game, forcing Cardinal errors at key times and winning Game 3, 25-15.

SCCS didn’t take the loss lightly and stayed ahead of Trinity in the following game until it reached a 6-6 tie when a Cardinal serve fell short.

From there, Trinity scored four in a row to make it 10-7. Shortly after, Paige Kim scored on a tip then a kill to make it 13-8, then later scored on another kill to increase the lead to 15-8.

Two kills from Tori Fay made it 18-10 and the Knights kept the upper hand by a large margin for the remainder of the game. Caddow’s kill brought the final score to 25-15.

Trinity next plays at Vasquez on Thursday at 5 p.m. SCCS hosts Southlands Christian on Friday at 6 p.m.