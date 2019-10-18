West Ranch beats Saugus to remain undefeated

By Bryanna Winner

For The Signal

West Ranch football continued its undefeated Foothill League streak as it defeated Saugus 53-20 at College of the Canyons on Friday night.

Quarterback Walker Eget threw four touchdowns in the first half, three of which were during the second quarter. He finished with seven touchdowns total on the night.

“(Walker) is capable of doing that more for us but he was a little off last week and Nick Kohl did a tremendous job for us tonight, he was a bit off last week,” coach Varner said. “Coach Camacho, our offensive coordinator, called a terrific game.”

“My receivers got open for me and that really impacted the passing game,” said Eget. “They would find the open spots and get it in there.”

Eget started the scoring off with a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior Zachary Van Bennekum, but that was the only tally on the board after the first quarter.

Eget threw his second touchdown of the night from the 5-yard line to Van Bennekum with 8:14 left in the second quarter. Both of the touchdowns were followed by blocked extra point attempts. Saugus blocked three extra points total during the game.

“It all started with that first drive. We just came with all the momentum, we just wanted to get ahead early before we could really do anything else,” Eget said.

Julian Bornn scored the Centurions’ only touchdown of the first half, running it in from the 5-yard line with 6:38 left in the second quarter.

Saugus is on the board after a five-yard run by Julian Bornn with 6:38 left in the second quarter. Extra point is good. West Ranch leads 12-7. pic.twitter.com/pyCcRF8ZVq — Bryanna (@BWinner12) October 19, 2019

The Wildcats answered back in under a minute after Eget threw a 64-yard pass to Kohl to put them up 19-7. Eget threw another touchdown pass to Kohl from the 41-yard line with just under four minutes left in the first half.

The Wildcats kept that momentum going into the second half as they scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and one in the fourth. Senior Jackson Reyes ran it in from the 9-yard line with 7:53 left in the third quarter. Eget threw his fifth touchdown pass of the night to senior Brandon Wyre from the 41-yard line with 5:55 left in the quarter.

Saugus got their second touchdown of the night with 3:11 left in the third quarter as junior Colton Fitzgerald connected to senior Timmy Angelo from the 1-yard line. For the final Wildcat touchdown of the night, Eget connected with Kohl from the 27-yard line with 43 seconds left in the quarter.

Walker Eget to Nicholas Kohl from thr 27-yard line for the touchdown. Wildcats leaf 46-14 over the Centurions with 43 seconds left in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/8kC64rAEI7 — Bryanna (@BWinner12) October 19, 2019

Each team scored one more touchdown in the fourth. Fitzgerald passed to Angelo for Saugus’ last tally of the night with 9:08 left while Eget threw to Van Bennekum from the 11-yard line with 3:40 left in the game.

“Defense, I felt we were stuffing the run pretty well but the pass game we got beat. Didn’t go our way and offense, there were just mistakes,” said Joshua Bond. “We dropped balls and just couldn’t convert on third downs.

The Wildcats will host Hart at Valencia High School next week at 7 p.m. while the Centurions will play Valencia at College of the Canyons at the same time.