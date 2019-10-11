Wildcats football look to extend streak against Cowboys

Coming off a loss to the defending Foothill League champions in the first week of league play, the Canyon football team’s road does not get any easier this week as they go up against West Ranch at Valencia later today.

The Wildcats (6-0 overall, 1-0 Foothill League) are currently the only undefeated team in the league after handing Golden Valley its first loss of the season a week ago in a 52-13 thumping on the road.

After throwing for 228 yards and three passing touchdowns, Wildcats’ quarterback Walker Eget was surgical connecting with wide receiver Brandon Wyre for 143 yards and two scores through the air. Entering the game with 153 receiving yards, Wyre finished 10 yards short of doubling his receiving yards on the year.

The Cowboys (2-4, 0-1) can’t forget about the Foothill League’s leading rusher Reiger Burgin (748 yards) and is tied for the league lead with total touchdowns (14).

Evan Cox, Jacob Arsiniega and Matt Santos, who are top four on the team in tackles, makeup Canyon’s formidable defensive line and will have the tall task of getting to Eget and containing the offense.

Cox also leads the league with 13 sacks and Arsiniega is fourth with four, according to MaxPreps.com.

Canyon’s offense runs through dual-threat quarterback Aydyn Litz. Through six games he is the team’s leading rusher with 55 carries for 417 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Litz has completed 94-of-193 passes for 1,235 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Litz’s two favorite targets through six games, Colin Figueroa (34 receptions for 490 yards) and Reno Sifuentes (30 receptions for 464 yards) each have four receiving touchdowns and will be key to keeping the West Ranch defense honest.

Wildcats’ Bryce Buchanan and JC Cotti each recorded two sacks in the win against the Grizzlies and will look to repeat the performance.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Valencia High School.