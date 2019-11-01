Advancing the human experience with technology

By Cheri Fleming, Dealer and Principal for Valencia Acura

It’s impressive to be in the good company of an industry leader — a leader with a foothold in several industries, in fact. Acura launched in 1986 as the luxury brand of its corporate parent Honda. Soichiro Honda established the Honda Motor Co. Ltd. in 1948 on a crazy dream. He came upon a small generator engine designed to power army surplus wireless radios and had the inventive idea to mount it to a bicycle to provide affordable, reliable transportation in war torn Japan.

The decades that followed have brought into sharp focus the power of dreams.

The Honda heritage is as diverse as it is rich. From its humble beginnings of the early motorcycle to today’s high-tech world of aviation, robotics, and personal mobility, the brand has always held the fundamental belief of putting the joy of customers first.

Did you know Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.? Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft’s world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Honda was founded is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of the founder’s longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward. Honda is committed to improving the human experience through mobility technology. The Honda Uni-Cub and Walk Assist are two of the most recent prototype devices Honda has developed to help people with mobility issues. The Uni-Cub is a compact, self-balancing scooter controlled by weight shift to enable the user to move in a desired direction hands free. The Walk Assist is a light-body exoskeleton that helps patients with leg muscle weakness to walk independently.

The core beliefs of our parent company align perfectly with those of Valencia Acura: dreams, joy, challenging spirit, passion and respect. The friendship culture we’ve established focuses on treating customers the way we ourselves want to be treated to deliver an exceptional customer experience, and giving back to the community.

Cheri Fleming is dealer/principal of Valencia Acura, a local, family-owned and operated car dealership, and on the Board of Directors of the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealers Association. Valencia Acura has been recognized as a prestigious Acura Precision Team Dealership for 13 years and awarded Acura’s Council of Excellence for 15 years. Santa Clarita’s Friendship Dealership is the recipient of the prestigious J.D. Power 2019 Dealer of Excellence Award. Don and Cheri Fleming can be reached at (661) 255-3000. www.ValenciaAcura.com.