Cindy Moran | Praise for Henry Mayo ER

While cheering on our niece at the Santa Clarita Marathon, my husband experienced chest pressure, shortness of breath, and left forearm squeezing. We went over to the emergency room at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Dan received excellent care from the ER nurses and supportive staff. After being admitted, Dan spent the night in a beautiful new room with a view. The doctors, nurses and staff in the cardiac cath lab where excellent, too. Overall, we are very appreciative of all the people who worked with Dan. We are thankful for our local hospital and the quality of care that was given. May God bless all the staff at Henry Mayo!

Cindy Moran

Valencia