City to honor local vets at 2019 Veterans Day Ceremony

Community members will have a chance to honor local veterans and those currently serving in the military on Monday, Nov. 11, during this year’s Santa Clarita Veterans Day Ceremony.

The event, hosted by the city of Santa Clarita and multiple organizations such as the 1st Marine Division Associates, American Legion Auxiliary and the Santa Clarita Valley Veteran Services Collaborative, is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut St. in Old Town Newhall.

The ceremony will include an opportunity to hear from Purple Heart recipient Robert Patrick Lewis, a former green beret Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran, and a special reading by Robert Heinisch, as a sign of respect for prisoners of war (POW) and those missing in action (MIA). There will also be a changing of the flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

Other featured speakers include members of the Santa Clarita City Council, Pastor David Hegg, Rabbi Mark Blazer and Ted Olsen, who will serve as the master of ceremonies. The event will also include patriotic performances of the national anthem by Alesia Humphries, “Heavenly Day” by Humphries and Steve Dole and “God Bless the USA” by John and Marina Stratton.

For more information about the Veterans Day Ceremony, contact the city’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787.