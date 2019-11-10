Fall Festivals & Fun

As Halloween décor is packed up and the last of the trick-or-treat candy consumed, the calendar is flipped to the holiday season.

There are many unique fairs, festivals and expos to enjoy during the months of November and December. From a meet on the beach to a chance to nosh with the Los Angeles Rams, from arts and crafts to camel riding, there’s an event with your name on it!

Nov. 17 through Dec. 15

Weekends 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sawdust Winter Art Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, 92651

Info ttps://sawdustartfestival.org/festivals/winter-fantasy/

The Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival Winter Fantasy is an annual family friendly event of arts and crafts artisans.

It features 180 artists and makers, three stages of live music, holiday-themed festival classes and ceramics for all ages. There will be glassblowing and art demonstrations, daily visits with Santa, carolers, balloon arts, a magician, petting zoo, marionette shows, falling snow in the “Towne Square” and more.

Set under a canopy of Eucalyptus trees, the scene is like that of an old English village. Folk music and the smell of sawdust fills the air.

Nov. 17

Meet on the Beach

Beach Boulevard, Orange County

Info ww.meetonbeach.com

Slow down and see busy Beach Boulevard from a new perspective during this “open-streets” event spanning seven Orange County cities. The entire 21-mile highway won’t close, but a cumulative 1.5 miles will car-free during the event in La Habra, Buena Park, Anaheim, Stanton, Garden Grove, Westminster and Huntington Beach.

The event features bike- and pedestrian-friendly activities, live performances, food, giveaways and more at seven pop-up sites along or near Beach Boulevard.

Nov. 18

Taste of the Rams

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, 91608

Nov. 18

Info ww.lafoodbank.org/events/taste-of-the-rams-2019/

The fourth annual Taste of the Rams event will feature Los Angeles’ top chefs, and provide an opportunity to mingle with your favorite Los Angeles Rams players and cheerleaders for autographs and meet-and-greets. This is also a chance to meet Rampage, the Ram’s mascot. The evening will include a live and silent auction, signature appetizers from Top L.A. chefs, specialty cocktails and live entertainment. Charity event to benefit the L.A. Food Bank.

The annual Los Angeles Auto Show will be held at the L.A. Convention Center. PHOTO COURTESY L.A. AUTO SHOW

Nov. 22 to Dec. 1

Los Angeles Auto Show

L.A. Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St, L.A., 90015

Info ttps://laautoshow.com

The L.A. Auto show highlights automobile innovations in design, luxury, and performance. Check out hundreds of cars from domestic and international manufacturers. There will be more than 100 new vehicles available for test rides. View custom, exotic and classic autos along with brand new models.

Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1

Noon-5 p.m.

Pomegranate Days at the Dairy

Oasis Camel Dairy

26757 Hwy 78, Ramona, 92065

Located on rural Hwy 78, approximately 9 miles above Ramona. Between Ramona and Santa Ysabel. Entrance on the south side of the highway.

Info ttps://cameldairy.com/pomegranate-days

This may be one of the most unique events in all of Southern California.

The ninth annual Pomegranate Days at the Oasis Camel Dairy is a family friendly experience offering camel rides, pomegranate feeding with friendly camels, bird show, Wild West Turkey Stampede (think of it as the running of the pardoned turkeys), circus, Sheep Town, food, games and more.