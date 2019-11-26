Former Canyon receiver Drew Wolitarsky wins the Grey Cup with Winnipeg

Canyon High School graduate Drew Wolitarsky won the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup as part of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers team in a 33-12 defeat of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday.

Dominating the time of possession by more than 11 full minutes, the Blue Bombers finished with 408 yards of total offense, 186 yards rushing and 222 yards passing. Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris rushed for 134 yards and added another six receptions for 35 yards and was named the Grey Cup’s most valuable player.

Wolitarsky hauled in 3-of-4 passes for 40 yards with a long of 26 yards in the Blue Bombers’ win and helped end the 29-year title drought.

In 17 games played this season, Wolitarsky caught 33-of-54 passes for 361 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

He had his best receiving night of the season in terms of touchdowns in the first game of the year, catching 4-of-6 passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-23 win against British Columbia Lions on Saturday, June 15.

In his three-year career, Wolitarsky has played in 40 games and has caught 79-of-121 receptions for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns.

Finishing the regular season with a 29-28 home win against the Calgary Stampeders, Winnipeg entered the playoffs with an 11-7 record and in third place in the West Division.

The Blue Bombers defeated the Stampeders 35-14 in the Western Semifinal on Sunday, Nov. 10th and the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-13 on the road before winning their 10th Grey Cup in the franchise’s history on Sunday.

Winnipeg’s title defense begins on June 11, 2020 as the quest for the 108th Grey Cup begins.