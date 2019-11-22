Golden Valley’s Justine Dondonay signs NLI

Golden Valley High School held its signing day on Thursday as Justine Dondonay signed her National Letter of Intent to play at the NCAA Division 1 United States Military Academy at West Point on Thursday.

Dondonay transferred to Golden Valley from Alhambra High School a year ago and instantly made an impact on the team. Although she opted to not play prep tennis this season, her impact on the team is undeniable.

In the 2018-19 girls tennis season, her first and only season with the Grizzlies girls tennis team, Dondonay went down to the wire at the Foothill League Championships and finished as the runner-up to the league’s reigning titleholder, West Ranch’s Jordyn McBride.

With her spirited play throughout her junior year, Dondonay was recognized and selected by the National High School Tennis All-American Foundation as one of 40 girls tennis players across the country to be a High School All-American.

Currently, she is the No. 13 player in the country according to the Tennis Recruiting Network. She’s the No. 18 player in the southwest and the No. 76 player nationally.

Also according to the Tennis Recruiting Network, Dondonay, a five-star recruit received interest from the University of Denver in addition to Army.

In the 1028-19 season, the Knights went 22-8 overall and 5-2 in Patriot League play. They reached the NCAA Championships, but fell to No. 10 Washington, 4-0, in the first round.