Holiday magic at ‘Light Up Main Street’

Tis the season to reflect on the past year and celebrate all the things for which we are grateful. The holiday season is also a time to spend with loved ones, continue festive traditions and even make new ones. One tradition that has become a community favorite in Santa Clarita is Light Up Main Street.

Each year, community members gather in the bustling and bright Old Town Newhall, where twinkle lights illuminate Main Street and an eye-catching 23-foot Christmas tree takes center stage to kick off the holiday season.

Last year, we had approximately 10,000 community members join us for this magical evening, and this year we invite that same enthusiasm! Light Up Main Street will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of music and dance performances, tasty bites from food trucks and even snow! That’s right, don’t miss your chance to play in the snow right here in Santa Clarita for one night only.

There will be a very important person in attendance again this year. The guy in the furry red suit will make the trek to Santa Clarita, all the way from the North Pole, to take photos with Light Up Main Street event attendees.

After your visit with Santa Claus, the fun will continue with a variety of activities, including caricatures, face painting and a craft zone. In the craft zone, children can make free crafts to take home as a keepsake from the evening.

Then at 7:30 p.m., stand back and be amazed as the 23-foot Christmas tree in front of the Old Town Newhall Library, along with the rest of Main Street, lights up. All of the lights and ornaments are sure to dazzle and make for a beautiful sight for you and your loved ones.

Once Main Street is lit up for all to see, continue to rock the night away with live music from the band, Midnight Ride.

Light Up Main Street is just the beginning of a lineup of holiday events and activities in Santa Clarita. Another festive activity that holiday enthusiasts will enjoy, is watching a performance of “A Cowboy Christmas Carol” at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

This unique twist on the holiday classic will be filled with music and dance and will show on selected dates from Dec. 13-22. A sensory-friendly performance with brighter lighting and a quieter atmosphere is scheduled for Dec. 21, so families with special needs can enjoy the show as well.

This holiday season is sure to be a merry one in Santa Clarita, and I hope you will join fellow community members at the exciting events the City has in store. For a full list of events for you and your family this holiday season, please visit calendar.santa-clarita.com.

Mayor Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in her column are those of the city and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.