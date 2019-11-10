How to host a Friendsgiving Feast

As one of the most popular holiday traditions in the United States, families have celebrated Thanksgiving for decades. However, as more and more hosts look to put a new spin on the festivities, Friendsgiving continues to grow in popularity.

While the two “holidays” generally involve the same ideals — showing appreciation for loved ones, whether family or friends — cooking for both can be a challenge during this busy season. Consider these quick and easy ideas from the Friendsgiving experts at Sabra to celebrate this vibrant event with your closest friends.

Attire

Friendsgiving strikes a delicate balance between a reunion of companions and just an excuse to spend time with your closest cohorts, which can make a normally tricky decision even more difficult: what to wear. Try aiming for the more casual look, or try something low-key and fun like a pajama party.

Decorations

Plenty of planning and preparation goes into Thanksgiving festivities, which makes Friendsgiving an opportunity to take a step back and focus on simplicity. Keep your table decor clean and modern, like an understated black-and-white design, where food and fun can take center stage.

Food

Because Friendsgiving is usually celebrated within a week or so of Thanksgiving, whether it’s before or after, most guests will be tired of turkey and stuffing — meaning it’s time to think outside the box. For just enough of a twist on traditional seasonal taste, try making plant-based versions of your childhood favorites.

This Hummus Mashed Potatoes recipe is a perfect example — creating a dairy-free and gluten-free version of the classic dish that’s bursting with unexpected flavors. Alternately, if you’re hosting this year, these Sweet and Savory Cranberry Hummus Bites can hold over a hungry crowd. For another simple snacking solution, pairing a dip like Sabra Hummus, available in more than a dozen flavors, with pita chips or baby carrots may be your party-perfect appetizer. (Family Features)

Find more Friendsgiving inspiration at Sabra.com