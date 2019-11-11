Long Beach hands COC football second loss of season

College of the Canyons football lost to Long Beach City College 32-24 at College of the Canyons on Saturday night.

Canyons quarterback Armani Edden completed 20-of-36 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. He rushed for an additional 51 yards and one touchdown.

Cayden Dunn was the leading rusher for the Cougars (8-2, 5-0) with 64 yards and one touchdown as well as the leading receiver with 118 yards.

COC now turns its attention from Long Beach (7-3, 3-2) to Bakersfield College for the final game of the regular season.

“Obviously, we had a big letdown tonight but I’m hopeful that this group is going to come back hungry on Monday,” said COC coach Ted Iacenda. “We’re going to have a great week of preparation and we’re going to get ready to go face a really tough Bakersfield team.”