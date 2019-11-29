Naomi Young | The Power of Unity, Kindness and Love

An act of violence shook our whole community to the core. Yet, in the midst of this chaos and confusion, I still feel hopeful to see that our community is becoming more united, the way we all gathered together in Central Park for a vigil for the lost souls.

Just like that, three lives were nipped in the bud in one moment! A lifetime of hopes, dreams and promises were shattered in16 seconds. What led to this horrific act of violence, causing such calamity and destroying the peace of a whole community?

How did we end up waking up to such shocking news in our bedroom community? Why are we now in the same category of those other unspeakable places like Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland? This cannot be happening to us! This shooting at our local high school hit too close to home. Literally just five minutes from our house. It is the same school where my youngest son graduated, just a few years ago. So what went wrong?

Three young people lost their lives and will never grow up to see their prom night or graduation day. One couldn’t find his way through life and the other two just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Two victims started that morning just like any other morning, hoping to enjoy another simple day. Their parents didn’t know at the time that it would be their last chance hug them goodbye.

The days of this peaceful community are gone, as we’re all left devastated. Life as we know it will never be the same. Innocence forever lost.

What’s next? I think that we will grow from this if we choose to change our old ways. We can grow if we teach to respect the value of everyone’s life. We can encourage our children to talk about their feelings. We must make time for more caring discussions with them. We need to be aware of and detect mental issues before dealing with metal detectors.

There is hope that we will begin from now on to see a fellow person as a human being, with compassion and understanding, tolerance, acceptance, kindness, and love for each other as a result of this. One way or another, we had to be awakened. One thing is for sure there’s no going back.

In the wise words of Rumi, “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” Yes, it might take a village to raise a child, but kindness and love start with each of us first. The power of unity and love heals all wounds. We will be alright because we are Saugus Strong, if we keep this spirit of loving kindness everywhere, every day.

Naomi Young

Saugus