Ready, Set, Give! Holiday Boutiques and Craft Fairs

‘Tis the season for gifting and gift buying. The Santa Clarita Valley (and beyond) offers some exceptional chances to snap up that “perfect” gift you didn’t even know you needed. Boutiques and craft fairs are the best places to find unusual and unique gifts.

The 25th Dudley House Victorian Holiday Boutique

Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and

Dec. 6-8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

197 N. Ashwood

Ventura 93003

Info ww.conejo

valleyguide.com/do

somethingblog/historic-

dudley-house-museum-

in-ventura.htm

The Dudley House is an 1892 Victorian farm house, one of 35 Ventura County properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The House is beautifully decorated by dozens of crafters who will be selling handmade items.

Patchwork Show Santa Ana

Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Artists’ Village, Second Street at Sycamore

Santa Ana 92725

Shop for holiday gifts from more than 200 makers at this huge open-air marketplace. Showcases local artists, crafters and designers alongside artisan food, DIY crafting, food trucks and music. All patchwork shows are family friendly and free to attend.

Holiday Home Tour Boutique

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henry Mayo Center (located on the hospital campus), 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia, 91355

Info: www.henrymayo.com/news-updates/2019/september/henry-mayo-newhall-hospital-

announces-39th-annua/

Wide selection of holiday gifts for sale.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair

Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

19152 Placerita Canyon Road

Newhall 91321

Info ww.placerita.org/event-calendar/

Create and decorate your own holiday wreaths, centerpieces, and ornaments using a large assortment of fresh-cut greenery, pine cones and other beautiful natural treasures. Fundraising event for the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates and that there is a charge for all activities (cash and checks only, no credit and debit cards accepted.) Make your own wreath, yule log, or other craft. Children’s crafts available. For those with allergy concerns be aware peanut butter is used on some craft items.

VHS Choir 16th Annual Holiday Boutique

Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Valencia High School

27801 Dickason Drive

Valencia 91354

Info ttp://www.valenciachoir.com

Valencia High School’s award-winning choir is hosting its annual holiday boutique fundraiser featuring more than 30 vendors. This fundraiser helps pay for uniforms, theory books, performances, competitions and travel.

