Rob Waters steps down as Valencia defensive coordinator

Valencia football defensive coordinator Rob Waters is stepping down, as confirmed by head coach Larry Muir on Tuesday afternoon.

Waters will still coach at Valencia, however, and will be taking over the Vikings golf program. He’ll also be focusing on his family as he and his wife are expecting a baby in early December.

Valencia alumnus Matt Nyberg, who previously coached linebackers and receivers, will take over the role of defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.

Check signalscv.com later for more updates on this story.