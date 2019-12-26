SCV stars wrap up NFL season

As another NFL season begins to wrap up, Santa Clarita Valley alumni around the country put a bow on their seasons. This year, eight former Santa Clarita products were signed by NFL teams.

Leon Jacobs – Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacobs has made 12 appearances so far in the 2019-20 NFL season with one game remaining on the schedule. The second-year linebacker has tallied 37 tackles this season, 26 of which are solo tackles. He has gotten into the backfield to sack the opposing quarterbacks twice and has managed to deflect one pass so far.

The former Grizzly posted his season highs in a 20-16 road win against the Oakland Raiders. In a come from behind victory Jacobs recorded seven total tackles and took down a runner by himself six times.

Tedric Thompson – Seattle Seahawks

The Valencia alumnus made appearance in six games as a starter for the Seahawks before being put in injury reserve in late October. He recorded 16 total tackles, nine of which were on his own. He also has two interceptions on the year for a total of 18 yards.

Thompson had his season-high performance in a back and forth battle at the Cleveland Browns. He recorded seven of his 16 tackles, with three solo tackles. He caught one of his two interceptions of the year and returned it for 18 yards.

Trent Irwin – Cincinnati Bengals

The former Hart Indian is continuing to try and work his way up an NFL depth chart. Irwin started the season with the Miami Dolphins, but has made his way onto the Bengals. He hasn’t recorded any stats as an NFL wide receiver yet.

Domata Peko – Baltimore Ravens

Peko was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens in week 11. Now in his 14th season in the NFL, he has played in the last six games for the Ravens, starting in two of them. The former College of the Canyons star has totaled 12 tackles so far this season, with half of them recorded as solo tackles.

Jason Pierre Paul – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A broken neck kept the former Cougar sidelined for the first seven weeks of the season. Since his recovery, Pierre Paul has seven starts in nine appearances in 2019. In those nine games, he has recorded 20 solo tackles and a total of 23 tackles. As a 10th year player, he has also tallied 6.5 sacks in his nine games.

Pierre Paul has continued to improve throughout the season with his season highs coming in week 16 when the Buccaneers hosted the Houston Texans. He recorded four solo tackles and three sacks.

Marquise Brown – Baltimore Ravens

As a former College of the Canyons player, Brown was the first receiver taken in the 2019 NFL Draft at No. 25 overall. He has appeared in 13 games for the Ravens, missing two at the end of October with an ankle injury.

In his rookie campaign, he has recorded 569 receiving yards on 44 receptions with seven touchdowns. His season-high stats have come in the last two weeks with a season-high eight catches in a win against the Cardinals and a season-high 147 yards and two touchdowns in a win at Miami.

Tim White – Free Agent

After spending the 2019 NFL Preseason with the New York Jets, the former Hart Indian and Canyons Cougar returned to Free Agency. He had five receptions for 44 yards.

Davis Koppenhaver – Retired

As a Hart alumnus, Koppenhaver briefly signed with the Green Bay packer as an undrafted free agent. He went through training camp with the Packers before deciding to retire to pursue other career endeavors.