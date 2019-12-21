C. Norman Allen | Weak Articles of Impeachment Will Hurt Dems

This past week we saw the completely partisan House of Representatives Democrats issue their Articles of Impeachment for President Trump. The two articles are “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.”

These are two of the weakest reasons the Democrats could have dredged up to support their impeachment claims; it’s like trying to impeach the president on an unpaid parking violation. There is not even a crime associated with these articles. They are more of an attitude or act of behavior; certainly not something the Constitution has as grounds for impeachment!

This has been a completely partisan act on the part of the Democrats as not one single Republican supports this move and all of the witnesses brought in to testify before the House Judiciary Committee were all based on hearsay, opinions, conjecture, or supposition.

None of them were on the July 25 call between President Trump and the Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to be counted as a fact witness.

The supposed “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella, who had ties to the Obama administration and strong ties to Joe Biden, never testified or brought forth direct evidence of the complaint he filed.

He did have contact with Adam Schiff’s office ahead of time — a real violation of procedure. Only Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who was on the call, testified that the president wanted nothing — no quid pro quo; just wanted Zelensky to do his job as he was elected to do.

The real “abuse of power” has been by the Democrats who have ramrodded this impeachment process without proper legal grounds or procedures by denying Republicans witnesses or examination of evidence ahead of time.

They keep claiming that President Trump asked for foreign help to meddle with our 2020 upcoming election. His transcript of the call said nothing of that at all! He wanted to learn more about the meddling in the 2016 election that has been tied to Ukrainian and Russian interference; and especially now that the Steele Dossier, paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, has been proven to be the focal point of the FBI’s corrupt FISA warrant obtained to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016.

The 1999 Treaty with Ukraine, under President Clinton, allows information about possible corruption to be discussed under the authority of the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Treaty mentioned. So, no crime, no asking for meddling to help anyone, just getting to the real facts of what happened!

Since so many of the Democrats’ impeachment witnesses have not testified to facts but only their conjectures and opinions, it seems like a very weak case to try and present to the American people of any real crime committed; especially since none of these witnesses could even name a crime when asked!

The American public has not swayed in their feelings about impeachment after the hearings and some polls have shown growing support against impeachment.

The real bribery, extortion and “quid pro quo” were done by former Vice President Joe Biden under Obama’s watch. He bragged on videotape of withholding the billion dollars in aid unless they fired a prosecutor for investigating the company, Burisma, for which his son, Hunter, was made a board member.

Burisma was the obvious aim as his dad was vice president of the U.S. and the point man to work with the Ukraine. Now, if Trump had a son on a foreign board and bragged about getting someone fired for investigating the company, you would have a virtual riot to get rid of him!

Why is the media not making a bigger case about what Biden said and did? He had the real crime!

This will all play out to be very hard for the Dems in the long run as people who are tired of their constant Trump Derangement Syndrome will be looking to vote many of them out in 2020; and especially in the swing states that 31 of the House members reside in.

This is a strictly political move by the Democrats as a desperate measure to try and discredit the president, in spite of all the good he has done for the economy, our military, securing our borders, and working out trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada.

They know they do not have a single good candidate to take on Trump and want to deflect as much of the positives he has done in a feeble attempt to sway the American public.

They will see in about 10 months how their strategy will blow up in their faces and perhaps cost them a majority in the House, where they will be the whimpering dogs in the shed hoping for a scrap of meat to keep them alive.

