Enjoy Ambrosia at Canyon Santa Clarita

Ambrosia, a Grammy-nominated band whose musical stylings have been described as “progressive-pop,” is returning for another show at Canyon Santa Clarita next month.

The group that sold countless records with tunes such as “The Biggest Part of Me,” “You’re the Only Woman (You & I)” and “How Much I Feel,” has visited the Santa Clarita Valley before, and can once be enjoyed at the perfect venue for such a show: The Canyon.

On Jan. 10, the band that brought us “Holding on to Yesterday” will share its decades-long catalogue, which at the very least, could be described as “eclectic.”

“The songs on Ambrosia’s albums range from their classic rock hits to progressive and experimental,” according to the Canyon Santa Clarita website. “They are as comfortable with ballads as with driving rock ‘n roll. They can be serious, they can be playful, but always the music is rich.”

In addition to numerous awards, their sound has drawn collaborations with some of the most influential voices of the day, such as Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Vonnegut Jr. and Alan Parsons.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, by phone at (888) 645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.