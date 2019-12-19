Jim Horton | Folly and Fools’ Errands

Re: Duane Mooring, letters, Dec. 12.

Duane Mooring is another liberal who believes that if they wish hard enough, they can make whatever come true. The liberal pronouncements on impeachment have a long way to go before they can hit pay dirt. I am sure that, in the course of Mooring’s lifetime, he has been exposed to enough legal proceeding to be able to tell what real evidence is and something that is being made up.

The liberal fixation on removing President Trump has reached the point of absurdity. There is no evidence except that is the mind of Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler. Nancy Pelosi has been dragged into it and that is surprising, because I thought she was a better politician than that. When you choose to defend a dead cow you must be aware that there will eventually be an overpowering stink that will overwhelm everything.

I have to wonder if folks like Mooring really want to tear down our republic or if they are just following a course of action out of ignorance and are not aware of the consequences. Folly is defined as “taking action that is not in your own best interests.” History is replete with example of folly and of the consequence of said action.

The liberals would have you believe that they want to live in a world without the benefits of oil. To imagine that is a nightmare beyond imagining. California stands as the shining example of what can be taken from the citizenry by misguided and corrupt liberal politicians. People and businesses are leaving this state in the thousands and it is not because the other states offer so much more than California. They leave because they can’t afford to stay.

To cite all that is wrong is a fool’s errand and it would not change a thing. The corruption in this state is so deep and so pervasive that there doesn’t seem to be any way out of it. Do Pelosi and Gov. Gavin Newsom look with pride on what they have created or do they look the other way and pretend that this is all for the greater good?

Jim Horton

Valencia