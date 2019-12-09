Local roundup: Saugus boys and Canyon girls hoops pick up wins

The Saugus boys basketball team defeated Gardena High School 57-51 in the Trevor Ariza Tip-Off Classic at Westchester High School on Saturday.

Adrian McIntyre led the Centurions with 24 points and had five rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore Nathan Perez finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Kyle Santiago recorded seven assists and five rebounds in the Saugus win.

Saugus finish the tournament 3-1 and improves to 6-2 overall on the season.

Calabasas 68, Hart 64 (The Warrior Classic)

Ty Penberthy and Dillon Barrientos finished with a game-high 19 points each.

Campbell Hall 80, West Ranch 60 (The Warrior Classic)

Jonah El-Farra led the Wildcats with 26 points.

Girls hoops

Canyon 81, Charter Oak 45

Lucy Collins had 22 points and four rebounds, Chidinma Okafor finished with 16 points and five rebounds.

Kiki Taufaasau finished three rebounds short of a double-double with 14 points and seven rebounds in the Cowboys win.