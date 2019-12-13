Local roundup: Saugus boys hoops picks up two wins

The Saugus boys basketball team edged out San Marcos High School in a 61-55 win on Friday.

Adrian McIntyre filled up the Centurions’ stat sheet, scoring 20 points and adding eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Nate Perez led the team in scoring with 21 points and had six rebounds.

Davis White scored nine points and three steals and Andrew Schultz chipped in with six points. Both pulled down five rebounds apiece.

Saugus 81, Pacifica High School 34 (Thursday Final)

Nate Perez led the team in scoring with 19 points and Adrian McIntyre followed with 15 points and had seven steals.

Camron Nale finished with 14 points and Davis White with 11 points and three steals.