Lynn Wright | Students Must Speak Out on Guns

Kathryn Supple’s letter “A Hart Student’s Perspective” (Nov. 29) was a powerful plea for something to be done about gun violence. Her eloquence was extraordinary, and her well-written words spoke truth.

Golda Meir once said: “Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us.” In the context of gun violence in this country, students will continue to be shot, maimed and killed until gun owners decide the lives of children are more important than their guns.

Sadly, peace has not come to the Middle East and gun owners will not willingly give up their “rights” to bear arms until such time as the population of the nation forces them to. In a democracy you can achieve this by voting for candidates who support gun control, and working to stop candidates who support guns.

If high school students focus on this, when you come of age, then vote. Don’t sit it out. Make your voice heard. Become a single-issue voter. Ask the candidates, do you or do you not support gun control? In the special election coming up, Steve Knight and Mike Garcia oppose gun control. Tell them, for that very reason, you cannot vote for them. Then vote for their opponent. If enough high school seniors across the land do this, that will make a difference.

Because I agree wholeheartedly, attending class should not be life-threatening.

Lynn Wright

Valencia