Richard Myers | A Local Driver’s Guide

After years of driving here in Valencia, it has become crystal clear that some guidance is needed and so, here is, “A Driver’s Guide for Valencia Roads.”

Chapter 1. Signals and Expectations

A green signal light means that you may enter the intersection and happily and safely proceed through the roadway secure in the knowledge that you will come to a complete stop at the next intersection, where you will most certainly be greeted by a red signal light. A red signal light means you must stop. You may not enter the intersection. You will wait until the drivers going in different directions have their turn. For example, if you are heading east, you will need to wait until drivers going north or south have their turn. Then the drivers making left turns east or west have their turns. And of course be careful not to go into a crosswalk if a pedestrian is at hand. Finally, after what seems too long a wait, it is your turn.

But wait! Before you get the green, there is a YELLOW. The yellow signal is the most important signal to watch for. Here, in Valencia, if the yellow is going to change to red it means: hit the gas, stomp on the accelerator, put it in jump, get out of Dodge and BEAT THAT RED!

Because Valencia drivers try to “Beat the Red,” it is important to remember that if the light has just turned green you should not rush, because one of those “Beat the Red” guys may come roaring through. Unlike baseball, where ties go to the runner, ties in the intersection go to the hospital.

If you visit Valencia often or if you live here in Awesometown you might become one of those “Beat the Red” rushers, or you could take it easy and just go with the flow.

Chapter 2.

If you understood Chapter l, there is no Chapter 2. If you didn’t understand Chapter 1, Chapter 2 won’t help you.

Richard Myers, Valencia