Valencia wrestling has four reach podium at Ed Springs Holiday Classic

The Valencia boys wrestling team continued its hot start to the season at the Ed Springs Holiday Classic at Brea Olinda High School on Saturday and Sunday.

After the final tussle, the Vikings had picked up two first-place finishes, a runner-up and a fourth-place finish.

The team did great,” said Braden Smelser. “We have small numbers, we only filled six weight classes out of 12, but with six guys going we got four podiums. Overall, the team did great against tough competition.”

Junior Vikings’ wrestler Trent Munoz stretched his winning streak to 19 matches at 160-pounds to win his fourth title in as many meets.

“He’s been doing great so far and he works very, very hard,” Smelser said of Trent. “He’s my training partner and we both benefit off each other and he’s been killing it. He has such a good mindset about wrestling and he’s definitely going to do big things.”

Trent’s brother, Alex Munoz, took home the top place for the second time this season winning first place at 145-pounds and was recognized as the most valuable player.

“Coming out as a freshman and doing what he’s doing, it’s good to begin his career,” Smelser said. “He actually got MVP for the middleweight class at the tourney as well.”

Sophomore Lucas Paschia had his second top-four finish of the young season, taking fourth place at 126-pounds.

Facing the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state –– Andrew Sparks ––of Calvary Chapel, Vikings’ senior Braden Smelser gave it all he could and finished as the runner up at 170-pounds.

“It was definitely what I expected,” Smelser said. “He came out hard and I need to change some things. It’s a long season, so I definitely have time to come back later in the postseason and change my mistakes.”

The Vikings are off for the holidays and return to action on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 3 and 4, at the Tournament of Champions at Sonora High School.