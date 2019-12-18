West Ranch boys hoops head coach Ron Manalastas resigns

Second-year West Ranch boys basketball head coach Ron Manalastas resigned on Wednesday, as confirmed by West Ranch athletic director Dody Garcia.

The Wildcats are currently 6-6 overall to begin the 2019-20 season after dropping the last two games to Bishop Alemany and Calabasas.

Manalastas and the team earned a 25-16 record last season and finished 7-3 in the Foothill League to tie for second place.

The Wildcats open up league play against Canyon at 6:30 p.m. at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7.