Winter break family fun

The holidays are over but the kids are still out of school. What to do? Here’s a few ideas to enjoy Winter break family time.
Find Snow
What could be more fun than a snow day? It’s winter break and now is the time to find some winter fun.
Big Bear Lake
Try snow tubing at Big Bear Snow Play or the Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain. Best of all, you won’t even have to climb a hill. A “Magic Carpet” carries riders to the top at Big Bear Snow Play, and a scenic chairlift ride brings guests to the top of the Alpine Slide, Southern California’s only authentic bobsled experience.
Big Bear Snow Play
42825 Big Bear Blvd.
Big Bear Lake
Info ww.bigbearsnowplay.com
Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain
800 Wildrose Lane
Big Bear Lake
Info lpineslidebigbear.com
Frazier Mountain
Mount Pinos and Chula Vista Campground usually have a nice dusting of the white stuff during the winter. There are good hills for sledding, and ample parking. At elevations of 7,800 and 8,300 feet, the Los Padres National Forest campgrounds transform into winter wonderlands. Always carry chains as the snow can get deep. You will also need an Adventure Pass displayed on your car. However, these areas offer free snow play.
Info ww.fs.usda.gov/lpnf
Green Valley Lake
This sunny San Bernardino National Forest location is the home of Snowdrift Tubing Park, Southern California’s oldest and largest snow tubing park offering downhill tubing fun for novice, intermediate and advanced tubers in the Green Valley Lake Recreation Area. Cash only.
Snowdrift Tubing Park
34600 CA-18, Green Valley Lake
Info ww.snowdrift.net
Running Springs
Snow Valley Mountain Resort operates a family friendly snow play area, with downhill sledding on weekends and holidays (daily thru Jan. 5, weekends only after that date). Enjoy a scenic chairlift ride followed by the longest downhill sled ride in the region.
Snow Valley Mountain Resort
35100 CA-18, Running Springs
Info now-valley.com/snow-play
Wrightwood
Mountain High’s snow play area is fun for children and non-skiers looking to enjoy the snow. North Pole Tubing Park is open daily through Jan. 8 and features 10 lanes, two moving carpets and custom tubes.
Mountain High North Pole Tubing Park
4 N 21, Llano
Mountain High Resort snow play
24510 CA-2, Wrightwood
Info thigh.com/site/connect/blog/authors/john_mccolly/north-pole-tubing-park-now-open
See Rose Parade Floats
Every year after the last float rumbles down Colorado Boulevard in the Rose Parade, the floats remain on display so visitors can see these magnificent creations up close. Following the Rose Parade, walk within feet of the floral and animated masterpieces parked along Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards. The floats will be available for viewing all day on Jan. 2. Tickets are $20 per person.
East Sierra Madre and East Washington Boulevards, Pasadena
Info ournamentofroses.com/events-calendar/post-parade-a-showcase-of-floats
Visit Children’s Nature Retreat
The Children’s Nature Retreat welcomes visitors of all ages, allowing everyone to enjoy and explore the beautiful and tranquil surroundings at their leisure. This magical and serene ranch-style retreat, with its 20-acres of terrain, is a safe haven to more than 120 domesticated livestock and exotic animals from around the world. The retreat is specifically designed to help children develop a sense of wonder for nature and its inhabitants through unstructured exploration and learning.
Tickets, from $18, include animal feeding with the food provided. No outside food is allowed. Enjoy animal interaction from outside the enclosures. Free parking.
5178 Japatul Spur Alpine
Info hildrensnatureretreat.org
Winter Fest
Alpine Village, will include a snow-play and slide area that features fresh snow, inflatables, a craft tent, food trucks, a toddler play area and the festival of lights with a 100-foot animated light tunnel. Event takes place through Jan. 5.
Orange County Fair and Event Center
88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
Info winterfestoc.com
Advertisement