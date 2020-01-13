COC grads Marquise Brown and Domata Peko Sr. show up in NFL playoffs

The College of the Canyons football program was well represented in the second week of the 2019-20 National Football League playoffs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday.

The Titans upset the Ravens 28-12 to advance to the AFC Championship game.

Two former Cougars’ football players, defensive lineman Domata Peko Sr. and wide receiver Marquise Brown, took the field for the Ravens, who entered the contest on a 12-game winning streak, sporting a 14-3 overall record.

Brown, a rookie, was selected with the 25th pick in this year’s draft and entered his first career playoff game as the second-leading receiver for Baltimore. He hauled in 46-of-71 catches in the regular season for 584 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games played.

On Saturday, Brown was the favorite target of Ravens quarterback and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, catching 7-of-11 receptions for 126 yards.

Brown had a big 30-yard catch in the second quarter on a 12-play drive that resulted in a Jason Tucker 49-yard field goal.

Brown also played a big part in the 91-yard drive late in the game where he completed a highlight-reel one-handed 38-yard catch on 3rd down.

Brown finishes his first NFL season catching 53-of-82 passes for 710 yards and seven touchdown receptions. He averaged 47.3 yards per game.

Peko Sr. was picked up by the Ravens on Nov. 12th after defensive tackle Daylon Mack was placed on injured reserve after a knee injury. The 14-year NFL defensive tackle played his first game with the franchise in a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans where he recorded two solo tackles.

In Saturday’s playoff game, Peko Sr. and the rest of the Ravens’ defense had their hands full with the NFL’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry. Henry finished rushing for 195 yards on 30 carries and threw for a touchdown.

Peko Sr. finished the game with one solo tackle.

In the seven games since joining the Baltimore Ravens franchise, Peko Sr. finishes his 14th NFL season with 14 tackles (seven solo). He finished with six tackles (two solo) in a 42-21 win over the New York Jets on Dec. 12th.

With the Ravens being eliminated from the 2019-20 playoffs, Peko Sr. becomes an unrestricted free agent, while Brown still has three years left on his four-year, $11.8 million contract with a fifth-year option available.

Peko Sr. has three sons, Domata Peko Jr., Joseph Peko and Samsont.

The Ravens 2020-21 NFL schedule will be released on April 11.