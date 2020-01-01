Four Questions: Nick Mairose

After years of experience, first for the family post-production business and later for a leader in the industry, Nick Mairose starting his own company, Elite Media Technologies, nearly a decade ago.

Elite Media Technologies “offers end-to-end post production services and solutions with support for all formats and resolutions (SD, HD, UHD, 4K and beyond),” according to the company’s website: elitemediatek.com.

1. For those who might not be familiar with the industry, what role does a company such as Elite Media Technologies play in the process of creating a commercial, TV show, film or other program we might watch?

As a post production company, working with the high resolution media, we provide all the finishing work that goes into creating a television show or feature film after the cameras have been turned off. This includes Dailies, On-Line Editing, Color Correction, VFX, Sound Mixing, Titling, Master Quality Control and final delivery files for the studio or streaming service providing the content to the consumer.

2. The entertainment world is a very competitive industry. Can you talk a little bit about how you got into the field?

My father was in the industry running his own engineering and post-production company. The first time he took me to work with him, I was in awe of the technology. The rest is history. I eventually worked for him and then transitioned to a Chief Engineer position for one of the biggest post-production companies at the time, eventually becoming VP of Engineering. After many years of working for a major corporation, I branched out on my own and started Elite Media Technologies.

3. What aspect of this work do you enjoy most?

After many years of being in this industry, I still get excited and find pride in seeing the content we work on in the facility at home on my TV and sharing that with my friends and family, but I get the most joy out of meeting our client’s extremely tight deadlines without ever sacrificing the quality of our product. This is what helps separate us from the rest and keeps our clients coming back.

4. I know there’s sometimes a degree of secrecy that surrounds working projects, but can you talk about some of the projects you might have worked on that we’ve seen on our TVs, tablets and phones?

Yes, secrecy of the unreleased content we are working on is of the utmost importance to the content creators and the studios. However, we can speak of titles that we have worked for marketing purposes. We are very proud to have contributed to dramas such as Ray Donovan, Billions, Dexter, City on a Hill, Escape at Dannemora, Hawaii Five-0, Seal Team, Blue Bloods and Comedy Specials such as Kevin Hart: Black Man’s Guide to History, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From Hood to Hollywood, and most recently The Showtime Documentary, The Kingmaker, just to name a few.

