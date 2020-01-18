Jefferson Starship landing in Santa Clarita

Between 1974 and 1984, Jefferson Starship released eight gold and platinum albums, 20 hit singles, and sold out concerts worldwide.

The group actually “rose from the ashes” of another legendary San Francisco band, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Jefferson Airplane, and now music fans can see them when the band comes to Canyon Santa Clarita

The lineup still knows how to put on a great show, featuring: original and historic members David Freiberg, who’s also a founder of San Francisco luminaries Quicksilver Messenger Service); drummer Donny Baldwin; Chris Smith on keyboards and synth bass; Jude Gold on lead guitar; and Grammy nominee Cathy Richardson anchoring the female lead vocal spot made famous by the inimitable Grace Slick, according to the Canyon Santa Clarita website, where you can get tickets when the band comes to the SCV on Jan. 31

Melted Vinyl and Guilty Pleasures are the opening acts. If you enjoy hits like “Volunteers,” “White Rabbit,” “Wooden Ships,” “Somebody to Love,” “Today,” “Miracles,” “Count on Me,” this is a show you’ll want to see.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, by phone at (888) 645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.

