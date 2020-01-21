John “J.R.” Hills | Just as Partisan?

It’s strange to me how people can criticize Donald Trump’s impeachment process as “purely partisan” — see The Signal’s Editorial Board opinion, Jan 5 — when their own views of what the Democrats are doing are just as partisan. Both sides are guilty of being extremely partisan about this. The main difference is that one side is trying to get to the truth while the other side is covering it up.

We should all be concerned when a president uses congressionally approved funds as a bribe in order to get a foreign leader to investigate a political rival. I’m not claiming that’s what happened. However, there is enough evidence to suggest that’s what happened. The timeline of events is all too suspicious.

I find it hard to believe that every single Republican thinks there was absolutely nothing wrong with that. Even two Democrats broke with the party during the House vote on the articles of impeachment. We should be doing everything we can to seek the truth.

Given Trump’s record of lying, I do not believe his motives were pure when he asked Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky for the favor. However, I would like to hear from those closest to Trump to better understand the true reason for withholding the funds. Since Trump won’t let that happen, we may never know the truth. Now John Bolton is willing to testify, so why not let him? What are Republicans trying to hide?

The story Republicans have made up is that Trump was concerned about corruption in Ukraine. There is no evidence to support that claim. All I ask for is evidence. I am willing to change my mind if evidence is produced.

One has to wonder… if Joe Biden wasn’t running for president, would Trump be looking into his past? My guess is no.

John “J.R.” Hills

Santa Clarita