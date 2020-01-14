Local roundup: Trinity girls extends win streak; SCCS girls soccer falls

By Signal Staff

The Trinity girls basketball team beat Desert Christian 54-30 on Tuesday night to extend its win streak to nine games.

Lily Caddow scored 23 points and had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Trinity Towns added 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Riley Spector and Katie Brown each chipped in six points.

The Knights are 10-8 overall and 6-0 in the Heritage League. They next play Vasquez on Saturday at 6:15 at Valencia High School.

Girls soccer

Santa Clarita Christian School lost to Palmdale Aerospace Academy 5-3 on Tuesday. Sydney Boswell led the Cardinals with two goals and one assist. Viviana Soler scored one goal and Briley Phelps logged an assist. Goalkeeper Catalina Sonnenberg had seven saves.

SCCS is now 2-3 overall and 2-2 in Heritage League play and next plays Valley Torah today at 7 p.m. at Central Park.