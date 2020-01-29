Lois Eisenberg | Bar Looking into Barr

How ironic that the New York City Bar Association wants Barr the attorney general investigated, and they have asked Congress to investigate William Barr for being biased.

This is an extraordinary act by the NYC Bar Association to request an investigation by Congress into an attorney general, who has been described as the president’s personal lawyer, which is not how it works.

The attorney general’s job is to be an attorney general for the people, not to the president of the U.S.

The NYC Bar Association has stated that Barr is too politically biased and has been unfaithful to carry out his duties as America’s top enforcement official.

Barr has taken it upon himself to avail himself of government levers to dislodge certain groups over others. Barr’s official responsibilities have been biased, prejudiced in a way to curtail and detour his obligations as an attorney general.

It’s about time to bring America back to a lawful government, and to uphold the Constitution.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia