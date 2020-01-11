Resolve to be a healthier you this year

While traveling more, losing weight and quitting bad habits are annually among some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, the turn of the calendar does represent a perfect opportunity to better yourself in multiple ways.

The impact of taking steps toward a healthier lifestyle — from committing to eating well, sleeping better, drinking cleaner water or boosting your nutrient intake — can be far-reaching, but also overwhelming.

Gradually incorporating the health-focused habits you hope to make permanent fixtures in your life can help ensure the process isn’t overly taxing, and some products can help ease the transition as well.

New year, cleaner water

When adopting health-focused resolutions like staying hydrated, it’s also an opportunity to commit to drinking cleaner water.

The easy-to-install PUR Advanced Faucet Filtration System makes it simple to wash fruits and vegetables, fill reusable water bottles before work or a fitness class and meal-prep with healthier and great-tasting water.

The filtration system is certified to reduce more than 70 contaminants, including 99% of lead — more than any other brand, according to NSF.

A healthy snacking resolution

Strive to snack better in the new year with an option like Stryve Sliced Beef Biltong, which is a tasty meat snack with zero sugar and no artificial ingredients.

Packed with protein, it is made with only air-dried beef and spices, meaning you don’t have to give up goodness to stick to your clean eating resolutions.

Paleo and keto-friendly, the beef biltong is available in seven flavors and comes in resealable packs so you can satisfy cravings wherever they strike. Learn more at Styrve.com.

Download wellness this year

To help achieve your health goals in the new year, consider downloading the free Nature’s Pharmacy app. It cross-tabulates 57 health priorities, such as increasing good cholesterol, preventing cardiovascular disease and easing insomnia, along with desired outcomes like improving energy levels or reducing wrinkles with 74 fruits and vegetables.

By selecting a concern or desired outcome, the app, which is available on iOS and Android devices, generates a selection of produce that can aid in reaching those goals.

A simple vitamin solution

If you’re tired of swallowing multivitamins, consider an option like Vitamin Booster+ to help make your morning ritual more enjoyable. Simply dissolve one drink stick in water to get 100% of your daily essential vitamins along with 610 mg of electrolytes. Containing real fruit juice and only 15 calories per serving, this vitamin-dense drink is ideal for the whole family and is available in single-serve lemon-lime flavor sticks for an on-the-go boost.

A sleep apnea solution

For those who suffer from sleep apnea, one of the best ways to get the sleep you need is the DreamPort Sleep Solution, which is small, lightweight, headgear-free and easy-to-use. You can say goodbye to bulky headgear and uncomfortable straps as nothing constricts your movement or gets in the way. Plus, it fits the shape of your nose for zero leaks to provide a better night’s sleep and more energetic days. (Family Features)

