The Santa Clarita Christian School girls soccer team beat Desert Christian 9-0 on Thursday.

Sydney Boswell and Briley Phelps finished with hat tricks as Boswell scored four goals and Phelps three. The pair also added two assists each.

Alyssa Hopewell and Lexi Kostjuk scored one goal each, while Sophia Soler and Viviana Soler assisted on a goal apiece.