SCV football coaches predict outcome of Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will meet for the first time in a Super Bowl on Sunday. The NFL’s two best franchises will collide at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida for Super Bowl LIV.

It will be the sixth time that a Super Bowl is played at the stadium in the league’s 100th season of existence.

The Chiefs opened up as one-point favorites and are currently still favored by the same margin with an over/under of 54.5, according to the Westgate SportsBook.

Former Hart head coach Mike Herrington admits his prediction is influenced by his wife along with Matt Moore, former Hart quarterback and current Chiefs backup quarterback, but agrees that the Chiefs will win in a fairly high-scoring game.

“34-24, Chiefs,” Herrington said.

The Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. They beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in 1970 to win the franchise’s first championship.

Kansas City’s head coach Andy Reid will make his second appearance in the final game of the season after a 2012 appearance with his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. San Francisco’s head coach Kyle Shanahan will make his debut in the Super Bowl as a head coach.

Herrington believes Reid’s past and coaching style will prove victorious for the Chiefs.

“Andy Reid’s (coaching style) because he’s been there before, even though Shanahan has been there,” Herrington said. “He’s learned from his mistakes with Philadelphia being there at one time, he has a good coaching staff and I believe he’s ready to win a Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs’ success relies heavily on the arm of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City air-raid attack that features elite receivers like tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, among others.

The 49ers counter with No. 1-ranked defense in the playoffs, second in the regular season, giving up 15 points per game in the playoffs and about 19 points per game during the regular season.

Saugus head coach Jason Bornn agrees with the general assessment, but due to the even matchup, can’t decide on who comes out on top.

“I think it’s going to be a real chess match between the two,” Bornn said. “The interesting matchup to me will be the 49ers defense against Patrick Mahomes. The Niners defense is really good and Mahomes is really good, so I think that will be an interesting question.”

While the Chiefs’ offense and Mahomes can bring some ‘Oooohhhhhs’ and ‘ahhhs,’ Bornn feels that it will be the 49ers offense that will do some interesting things.

“The 49ers offense is so diverse and has so many things that they can do out of it with the same 11 guys on the field so it will be interesting to see how Kansas City will defend it. With that being said, I honestly just don’t know. I can’t remember a Super Bowl in the past years that in my mind is so evenly matched.

“Twenty-four-21 in a coin flip, you can go either way. I think it’s going to be a three-point game, but it’s going to be a coin flip.”

There’s no doubt that San Francisco will pound Kansas City with a running game that features Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida has been known to make an appearance from time to time.

It’s something that Canyon football head coach Joseph Maiale agrees will lead to a 27-24 49ers victory.

“They just ran the ball so well and upfront, they just have dominant players, ”Maiale said. “You saw how they took apart the Packers and it’s so hard to stop a team that runs so well and has so many different options, and I feel like they will do it again.”

Golden Valley football head coach Dan Kelley also believes the 49ers will win, but their defense, led by rookie defensive end Nick Bosa and cornerback Richard Sherman, will play a much bigger part in the game than expected.

“I think the 49ers have what it takes with their defense and ability to run the football,” Kelley said. “Kansas City is exciting on offense, but it’s tough. You have the two best teams in the NFL playing and I think they are the two best teams, and are well-coached. You have the rookie coach against the veteran coach, it’s a tough call. I think defense wins football games and I think the ability to run the football like they did in the NFC Championship, even though they have KC favored, I think the Niners win, 28-20.”

Demi Lavato will open up the 54th edition of the Super Bowl singing the National Anthem, while Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will co-headline the halftime show.

Kick off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX.