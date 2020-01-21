Sean DeLong out as Canyon boys basketball coach

Sean DeLong was let go from his position as head coach of the Canyon varsity boys basketball team on Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by DeLong.

DeLong joined the Cowboys at the start of the 2018-19 season and coached the team to a 11-10 overall record and 1-2 Foothill League record in his time as coach in the 2019-20 season.

“I respect my administration and they were very fair with me,” DeLong said. “…I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to my team at all and I just wish them the best in everything.”

DeLong also teaches special education algebra at Canyon High School.