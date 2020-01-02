Wildcats QB selected for Under Armour All-America Camp

In late December, Walker Eget thought the direct message he received on Twitter from ESPN national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton was fake.

“At first I didn’t believe it,” the West Ranch quarterback said. “I thought it was a fake account, but then I read more and I was like, this is the real deal and I can’t wait.”

Hamilton had messaged Eget to let him know that he was nominated and selected for this year’s Under Armour All-America Camp, which showcases some of the best prep football players from around the country. This year’s event will be held at Mission Viejo High School on March 3.

The camp is similar to an NFL combine, set up with tests and drills like the 40-yard dash, pro agility and vertical jump. Eget and the other athletes at the camp will receive instruction from former NFL players as well.

I am honored to have been invited to the Under Armor All-American Camp! Thank you so much for the invite @HamiltonESPN, excited to compete! pic.twitter.com/DOC1c20RPV — Walker Eget (@WalkerEget) December 27, 2019

“I feel like it’s the coaching that’s going to help the most,” Eget said. “The coaches there are going to help us more in the game and I think that’s the biggest factor because they have experience through all this, they know how to help and they can take you to the next level.”

Eget completed his junior campaign with the Wildcats this year, completing 220-of-380 passes for 3,250 yards and 40 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He broke the single-season record for passing touchdowns, which previously belonged to his brother, Weston.

Recruiting websites like ESPN, Scout, Rivals, 247 Sports and Bleacher Report will be in attendance to document the results. Eget has received no college offers yet, so he’s eager to get some exposure ahead of his senior year at West Ranch.

“This is not only my last chance to get to the next level, but it means a lot because it’s a big stage,” he said of the 2020 season’s importance. “High school level, it’s the time where you’re supposed to shine and show people how much you’ve been working, how much you’re going to benefit your team to help succeed.”

If Eget performs well enough at the All-America Camp, he has the chance to be selected for the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando. Former Valencia football player Mykael Wright played in the game prior to his commitment to Oregon and is the most recent Santa Clarita Valley athlete to compete in the event.

“That’s a big amount of exposure,” Eget said. “I’m trying to play college football and that’s a big privilege if I can get to that game. Especially with the players there, it’s really meaningful and has a high impact on my athletic career.”

The All-America Camp is open to the public and all events are free to watch. Eget is eager to prove his ability — something that, just like his invite from Hamilton — isn’t fake.