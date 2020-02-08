Anna Scott | Too Many Half-Days?

Are the parents happy with around 40 half-days on Friday during the school year?

Why is Feb. 14 a holiday celebrated as Lincoln’s birthday when Presidents Day is also a holiday celebrated on Feb. 17? Wasn’t Lincoln a president?

Why are students out of classes for three weeks during Christmas break?

It is about time that parents become concerned about the amount of class time their children are receiving. Maybe more class time would help the children’s test scores.

Anna Scott

Newhall

Editor’s note: Not to take issue with you about the number of half-days, but FYI, Presidents Day commemorates the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12) and George Washington (Feb. 22).