Costco won’t wait long for the OK to proceed with the project (Valencia Town Center mall expansion). If so, it will be a shame as we all will benefit far more with its approval.

The mall needs Costco. People will peruse the other stores if they are already there. Westfield has addressed the negatives and it has answers to most if not all of them.

Costco is coming — hopefully to Valencia and not the Castaic industrial center.

Bob Comer

Valencia