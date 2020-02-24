Canyon track and field takes meet against Burrough

The Canyon boys and girls track and field team won at all four levels at the dual meet against Burrough at Canyon High School on Saturday.

The varsity boys won: 105-30, the varsity girls won: 103-29, the frosh/soph boys won: 73-58 and the JV girls 72-55.

“We got to see our young talent shine,” said Canyon head coach George Velarde. “We are still trying to figure out what a lot of the new kids should be doing. With the high numbers that we have, this is the biggest team ever at Canyon. We are very much excited.

“We have our work cut out for us as coaches making sure that the kids are in the right events. That was our main purpose at Burroughs is to put kids in events and see what their times and marks would be.”

The Cowboys varsity boys jumpers, –– Austin Hernandez and Tyler Cash –– started the season off right with some fast results. Hernandez PR’d in the 100/110 high-hurdles in 14.99 seconds and Cash finished as the runner up. The Canyon junior also was part of the first place 4 x 100-meter relay team (Hernandez, Brandon Hill, Dylan Roof, Peter Rojas).

“He is really coming along and has been working really hard, very diligently for the last six or seven months during our off-season track and field program,” Velarde said of Hernandez. “He’s only a junior, so I like that.”

Cash finished first in the high jump (6-foot-8), while Hernandez (6-foot-6) finished as the runner up. The pair came in second and third place in the long jump as Hernandez recorded a length of 20-foot-10 and Cash 20-foot-6.75, respectively.

“With Tyler, he’s definitely one of the most talented kids that we have on the team with last year’s success,” Velarde said. “He’s a natural target for our kids to look up to. Obviously, we know how valuable Tyler is for us, not just in the high jump, but all the other events that he does.”

Cowboys girls jumper Jacqueline Morrison finished first in the triple jump with a length of 28-foot-7. She came in second in the long jump (14-8) and the 100/110 high hurdles (18.81 seconds).

Savannah Giller finished ahead of Morrison in the long jump with a length of 14-foot-11 and a pair of runner-up finishes in the triple jump and the high jump.

Best friends and juniors, Kyle Stevens and Jayson Velarde, showed how valuable endurance is finishing in first and second place in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter boys race.

“Those two boys are best friends and have been pounding the miles,” Velarde said. “They are the leaders of the distance programs, and again they are juniors. They are showing the younger boys what it takes, the work ethic to get to this level. Just a few years ago, Kyle and my son were good runners, not great runners. They showed the rest of the team that if you put in the work, good things will happen.”

Nathan Young finished first in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.94 seconds.

The defending Foothill League champion in the 800-meter, Angelee Berganio, began the season with two first-place finishes in the 400-meter and 800-meter.

”She’s been working really hard ever since the cross-country season was over, she wants to get better,” Velarde said. “She’s putting in the speed work, distance work and she is the leader of our girls track program. A lot of our young girls, they’re seeing for themselves, all the things that she’s doing and what it takes to be a top-notch girl.”

Karicia Gallegos, the No. 1 Cowboys thrower, walked away satisfied after her hard work paid off. Her throw of 79.45 feet and her throw of 30.6 feet in the discus and shot put, respectively, won her first in both events.

“She cracks me up,” Velarde said. “First of all, she has a great personality. Number two, when it comes down to practice and work, she is one of the hardest working girls out there.”

The Cowboys will host the 14th Annual Trevor Habberstad Invitational at Canyon High School on Friday and Saturday.