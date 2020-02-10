CIF-Southern Section releases preseason polls for first spring sports

With basketball and soccer entering the playoffs this week, spring sports are on the horizon.

The CIF-Southern Section released its first preseason polls for some of its spring sports on Monday. Those sports include baseball, softball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse.

Santa Clarita Christian is the only Santa Clarita Valley school that is ranked in the preseason baseball polls. The Cardinals come in at No. 5 in Division 7.

They had a rough season in 2019, winning only 35% of their games. The Cardinals took sixth in the Heritage League out of eight teams and missed the postseason.

Although SCCS is the only team ranked in the preseason for baseball, Valencia got a nod in a very tough Division 1 which boasts the nation’s No. 1 team, Notre Dame, according to MaxPreps.com.

The Vikings went 18-13 last season and only dropped two league games, one to West Ranch and one to Canyon. Having only two league losses awarded them the Foothill League title, just one game ahead of West Ranch.

Valencia went to the playoffs but lost in the first round to Harvard Westlake.

More: CIF-Southern Section releases basketball playoff brackets

The baseball season goes into full swing on Feb. 15 when Valencia travels to Burbank High School as part of the Easton Tournament. SCCS’s season will begin at home against Lancaster on Feb. 22.

CIF-SS hasn’t released preseason polls for softball yet, but a watchlist is up for the start of the season. One team from Santa Clarita is under CIF-SS’s radar. West Ranch made its way onto the Division 1 watch list.

The Wildcats finished the season 18-8 overall and 8-2 in the foothill league, narrowly missing a league title by just one game. However, they still went to the playoffs and got all the way to the CIF championship game. Unfortunately, the dream season came to an end there as they lost to Crescenta Valley.

The Wildcats will start the season on Feb. 15 as a part of the Hart Tournament at Central Park. Their opponent has not been announced yet.

West Ranch is the only team that is representing the Santa Clarita Valley in the girls lacrosse polls as well. The Wildcats are ranked No. 9 in Division 1 in the preseason polls.

Last season, they had a 9-5 record and took fourth in the Pacific Coast League with two wins. The Wildcats will start the season on Feb. 25 at home against Valencia.

No Santa Clarita teams are ranked in the boys lacrosse preseason polls.