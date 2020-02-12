Community: Education in brief

Thomas named to dean’s list at Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN, Connecticut — Grace Thomas of Santa Clarita was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Quinnipiac University.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 7,000 full-time undergraduate and 3,000 graduate and part-time students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences.

2 SCV students graduate from Austin Peay State

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee — Austin Peay State University congratulated the nearly 800 graduates recognized for earning their degrees in the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 13, 2019.

Among them were Jean Prathammavong of Santa Clarita and Krista Smee of Castaic.

For more information about Austin Peay State University, visit www.apsu.edu.

