Frazier returns for senior season to help lead Trinity boys basketball to CIF-SS title game

Trinity Classical Academy senior Peyton Frazier made his triumphant return to the court during the 2019-20 season after taking a hiatus during his junior year to play soccer.

“Soccer is my main sport,” Frazier said. “Another big reason is some of my homies were on the (soccer) team and they were seniors, so I wanted to play with them one year.”

Frazier couldn’t play soccer and basketball at the same time because both seasons happen simultaneously. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t tried in the past.

“Freshman year, because there wasn’t a lot of schoolwork, I was able to play soccer and basketball in the same season,” Frazier said. “It got chaotic. Due to the practice time, I was not going to be able to make practices and I was going to miss games for one of the sports.”

Trinity’s Peyton Frazier (0) goes in for a layup against Rancho Christian. // Photo courtesy Wally Caddow.

He had originally signed up for basketball but made the decision to play soccer instead at the last minute.

“I don’t regret the decision I made because I was able to create closer bonds with my soccer homies,” he said.

The dual-sport athlete has played soccer on and off for Trinity for years, even playing for Real SoCal and FC Valencia. He also plans to play soccer at the collegiate level once he graduates from Trinity, but for now, his focus lies with basketball.

He stepped back onto the court for his senior year and is having quite a season to boot.

“I had fun playing basketball freshman and sophomore year, so I wanted to play it one more time with it being my senior year,” Frazier said. “I’m happy the basketball team accepted me this year, even though I left last minute last year.”

Frazier isn’t the only one that’s happy to be back on the court. Trinity head basketball coach Aaron Southwick is also pleased to have one of his leaders out on the hardwood every night again.

“He’s been a leader for us all year on the court. That’s how I see him first and foremost,” he said of Frazier. “Whether it’s practice, game or whatever we’re doing he’s looking to compete. He kind of drives our team that way. It’s really raised our level of competition. I love having him back this year. I love that he’s been able to help our team get to this point.”

Southwick believes it’s not just the energy he brings to the court or the plays he makes that turn Frazier into a good leader. A large part of it is his versatility and his willingness to do what it takes to win.

“He’s pretty much played every position for us this year,” Southwick said. “He’s been that guy we can kind of rely on. He has a strong will to win and I think the guys feed off of that.

He gets out there, and he competes.”

Frazier has been able to lead his team to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5AA Championship Game. However, like any true leader would, he said it is a team effort and his team is the one that helped him get there.

More: Trinity boys hoops returns to CIF-SS title game after six-year absence

“The whole team is hyped that we made it this far,” Frazier said. “We worked hard and practice and we set goals. We want the journey to continue.”

Playing for the CIF-SS title also affords the Knights a berth in the CIF-State Championship bracket.

“Were all excited that we made the title game, but we know this isn’t the end yet,” he said. “This is my senior year and we’re going this far. I’m stoked about that. It’s nice to go out on a bang.”

The Knights will take on Banning in a battle for the CIF-SS Division 5A title. The game is on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Godinez High School in Santa Ana.