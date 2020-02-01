Go Long on Game Day

When game day arrives and your crowd is ready to crank up the heat, turning to appetizers and dishes that feed the whole group can help save the season. You can defend against overly complicated recipes with long cook times by instead opting for finger foods and handheld snacks that allow for more pregame prep and less clean up after the final whistle.

For example, setting up a chili bar allows for convenient eating throughout the game as it’s easy to keep warm for hours. To give your guests a variety of flavors to choose from, these recipes for bacon-wrapped potatoes and ribs glazed with a sweet-hot sauce involve short ingredients lists and simple preparation to keep you out of the kitchen and into the game.

Score Big with Little Potatoes

Part of the fun of the Big Game is the food, and you can score big points by serving up crowd-pleasing sides and snacks. For a familiar spin on a football-watching favorite, try these Pigskin Potatoes: a classic combination of little potatoes and melted cheese wrapped with bacon.

There’s no fumbling around with this game day snack made with Creamer potatoes from The Little Potato Company. With no washing or peeling required, little potatoes cook in next to no time whether they are boiled, roasted or smashed. You can be the MVP of your kitchen without missing a second of the action.

Pigskin Potatoes

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 44 minutes

Servings: 8

1 bag (1 1/2 pounds) Dynamic Duo or Terrific Trio Little Potatoes

6 ounces plain cream cheese at room temperature

1/3 cup finely shredded orange cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 jalapeno, finely diced (optional)

1 pound thinly sliced bacon, rashers cut in half

Heat oven to 400 F.

Boil potatoes until fork tender, approxi­mately 15-20 minutes. Cut in half and allow to cool.

In bowl, use spatula to combine cream cheese, cheddar, chives, salt, pepper and jalapeno, if desired.

Once chilled, spread cream cheese on half of cut potatoes and sandwich each with other halves. Wrap each potato using half rasher of bacon around cut middle to ensure cheese doesn’t escape.

Bake on middle rack 10 minutes. Flip and bake 10 minutes.

Turn oven to broil. Broil 2 minutes, turn once and broil 2 minutes until bacon reaches desired crispiness.

Tip Boil potatoes 2 days ahead. Fill and wrap potatoes 1 day ahead then bake and serve on game day.



