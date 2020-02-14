Hart boys hoops uses second half to slip past Laguna Beach

By Signal Staff

The Hart boys basketball team found themselves down by six points against Laguna Beach after one quarter of play in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA second round game at Hart High School on Friday night.

Things didn’t look too good after the deficit grew to nine points at the half. But the Indians never gave in and fought their way back to advance to the quarterfinals in a 65-56 victory over the Breakers.

Hart’s (18-12 overall) Jaden Penberthy had a team-high 17 points and added five rebounds and five assists in the Indians’ win, while his brother, Ty, added 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Point guard Dillion Barrientos finished with 16 points and four rebounds and freshman Brady Dunlap had 12 points.

After a rough first half, the Indians came back and answered with a 27-point third quarter, while limiting Laguna Beach (21-8) to just 10 points. The Indians held a 52-44 lead after three and never looked back.

The Indians advance to the quarterfinals where they will play Hillcrest at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.