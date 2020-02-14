Marc Winger | A Conversation with Annie Cho

Last month I met Annie Cho, candidate for the 38th Assembly District. She reached out to me and to many others to learn about issues important to Santa Claritans. Given the rapid developments that opened up the race for Christy Smith’s Assembly seat, potential candidates had a small window of time to declare their candidacy, get familiar with the issues, create a campaign, and get their names out into the community.

Annie decided that the best way to start the process was by talking to people who care about Santa Clarita.

Annie has lived in AD38 for more than 26 years. She’s a mom and businesswoman who will take a common-sense approach and real-world experience to Sacramento.

She knew she’d hear about education issues from me, but we ended up having a wide-ranging conversation on everything from education, to smart growth and garbage, to film credits. I know she’ll be a solid vote on education funding, my highest priority. I believe she’ll work with law enforcement to keep neighborhoods safe and support small businesses and economic development. Annie has pledged to fight to permanently shut down the Aliso Canyon gas facility and cap off the Chiquita Canyon landfill.

Annie’s been endorsed by many elected officials, organizations and community leaders, and I encourage readers to visit her website at https://anniechoforassembly.com/ to learn more about her.

The Santa Clarita Valley’s political complexion has changed to “purple.” After last year’s election we found that having a “blue” representative makes a huge difference in bringing a Santa Clarita Valley voice to statewide issues and in bringing home special projects and funding for the 38th.

After meeting Annie and sharing with her the issues I believe are important to the SCV, I endorsed her candidacy. I hope you’ll join me by voting for Annie Cho for the 38th Assembly District.

Marc Winger

Former Superintendent,

Newhall School District