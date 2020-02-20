Max Morgan | A Simple Choice in the 25th

Voters in the upcoming 25th District special election and the primary election really have a simple choice. If you think how California is being run is a model for the rest of the country, vote for Christy Smith. If, on the other hand, you support border security; want smaller, not bigger government; are opposed to sanctuary cities; support local police and the military; want to keep your private medical insurance; and are tired of the major Democrat front-runners viewing everything through the lens of race, gender, sexual orientation, and rich vs. poor, vote for Mike Garcia.

As for Steve Knight’s spurious attacks on Mike Garcia, you’ve pretty much lost what little respect we had for your prior military, law enforcement and government service. If you have any vestige of personal honor and integrity left, it’s time to withdraw and to encourage your few remaining supporters to vote for Mike Garcia.

Max Morgan

Valencia