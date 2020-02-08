Robert Cooper | Reasons for Running for 25th

I am running for California’s 25th Congressional District to be a voice in Washington that will advocate for principles, not politics, focus on healing, not hatred, and engage in leadership, not lies.

I seek to restore public trust in American Democracy. I will be a representative in Washington who will fight for the working and middle class by building an economy that is diverse and offers high-wage jobs.

Having lived in the Santa Clarita Valley since 2001 with my wife of 29 years and two children, my priorities are maintaining safe, healthy communities with the necessary infrastructure to support our families and protect our environment. We must invest more funds in our public schools, make high-quality health care more accessible, build housing that a working family can afford, and protect our environment by fighting climate change and enhancing emergency response readiness.

With a bachelor’s degree in government from Pomona College, a master’s degree in management of human services from Brandeis University and a doctorate in educational policy studies from UCLA, I am well-positioned to reach across the political aisle to build the bridges necessary to develop and pass meaningful legislation that will improve lives. Having served as an intern for both state and local government, as well as serving as a university professor who has taught/researched politics and leadership for the past 20 years at UCLA, I have the understanding, vision and problem-solving skills to provide the strong leadership in Congress that is required to produce results.

Additionally, for the past two decades, my wife and I have dedicated our lives to public service, as the pastor and first lady of Berean Baptist Family Fellowship Church of Valencia. Through this ministry, we have developed a deep understanding, connection and commitment to the people of the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys. Our volunteer work with local schools, the homeless and the elderly has given us a deep appreciation for the struggles and hardships that many families face in the greater Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

Won’t you join me in this people-powered, grassroots campaign to bring values, civility, faith and public trust back to Washington? I am a proven leader who will stand up for working families and the rights of all people.

Robert Cooper

Valencia