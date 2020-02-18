Santa Clarita hosts winners, finalists of 2019 Young Artists and Authors

Santa Clarita announced it is hosting the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase, which encourages youth to express themselves through art, literature and photography.

Along with the Santa Clarita Cities Program, the city is hosting the art exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library through Feb. 27. It will notably feature the essay “Similarities and Differences” by Saugus High student Katherine Denzin, a piece on embracing diversity, finding common ground and using technology to bring individuals together globally.

The 2019 YAAS theme was “Global Citizens: Resilient Communities,” with each piece highlighting citizen diplomacy and ways an individual and community achieve peace through people-to-people interactions.

The Young Artists and Authors Showcase is Sister Cities International’s (SCI) annual contest to encourage youth around the world to express SCI’s mission through art, literature and photography. SCI’s mission is to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation through programs, exchanges, community and worldwide engagement.

For more information about current and upcoming exhibits in Santa Clarita, visit santaclaritaarts.com and for more on the Sister Cities Program, visit santa-clarita.com/SisterCities, and on Sister Cities International, visit SisterCities.org.