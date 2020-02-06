SCCS girls soccer earns clean sheet against Desert Christian to finish second in league

Santa Clarita Christian girls soccer recorded a clean sheet in their final game of the regular season in a 13-0 win against Desert Christian at Desert Christian High School Thursday night.

Seven Cardinals netted goals in the match, including two hat tricks. Sydney Boswell (five goals and two assists) and Briley Phelps (three goals and two assists).

Viviana Soler, Avery Babikan, Lexi Kostjuk, Alyssa Hopewell and Dakota Rappleye all scored a goal apiece. Soler also tallied two assists while Babikan and Kostjuk both had one. Nina Ridenour and Sophia Soler both had one assist in the blowout victory as well.

SCCS (10-4-1 overall, 9-3 Heritage League) secured a second-place league finish with Thursday’s win. It also secured a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 Playoff berth.